Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “To Feel Your Best”

Experimental composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith made some noise in the electronic music world last year with her album EARS, and next month, she’s following it up with a new one called The Kid. We’ve already heard early singles “An Intention” and “To Follow And Lead,” and now she’s shared album closer “To Feel Your Best.” The LP is a concept album tracking the human life cycle from birth to death, but “To Feel Your Best” is no funeral march. Instead, it’s one of the most beautiful, life-affirming tracks yet, a cosmic bath of warm melodic synths and tender vocals. Listen below.

The Kid is out 10/6 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.