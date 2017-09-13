The xx – “On Hold (Jamie xx Remix)”

One of the most common observations about “On Hold,” the great lead single from the xx’s I See You, was that it found the band hewing closer to the sound of Jamie xx’s solo production work than ever before. That may have been a bit of an overstatement because now there’s an actual Jamie xx remix of the song, and it sounds nothing like the original. Listen below along with visuals by Alasdair McLellan.

This remix will be available on a 12″ also featuring Four Tet’s remix of the xx’s “A Violent Noise,” out 10/20. Pre-order it here.