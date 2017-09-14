Lost Horizons – “Bones”

Lost Horizons is a new project helmed by Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde and Dif Juz’s Richie Thomas. Their debut album Ojalá will be out in November, and we’ve heard a few singles already, including “She Led Me Away,” “Frenzy, Fear,” and “The Places We’ve Been.” Today, Lost Horizons shared a new song called “Bones” which features the powerful voice of Beth Cannon. The atmospheric and almost operatic track sculpts a world of emotion in under five minutes. Listen below.

Ojalá is out 11/3 on Bella Union.