Watch Snail Mail Play New Song “Anytime” In Tiny Desk Concert

We’ve become big Snail Mail fans since the Baltimore-based group put out their debut Habit EP last year, and today it’s been announced that Snail Mail will put out their debut full-length next year on Matador Records. The band recently stopped by the NPR offices to do a Tiny Desk Concert, and they performed EP tracks “Slug” and “Thinning” and then Lindsey Jordan did a brand-new one called “Anytime” solo. Watch it and check out their upcoming tour dates with Beach Fossils below.

Tour Dates:

10/11 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met *

10/12 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/13 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater *

10/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

10/15 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch *

10/16 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

10/17 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

10/19 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

10/20 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

10/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

10/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

10/24 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/25 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

10/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

* w/ Beach Fossils, Raener