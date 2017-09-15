Watch Snail Mail Play New Song “Anytime” In Tiny Desk Concert

We’ve become big Snail Mail fans since the Baltimore-based group put out their debut Habit EP last year, and today it’s been announced that Snail Mail will put out their debut full-length next year on Matador Records. The band recently stopped by the NPR offices to do a Tiny Desk Concert, and they performed EP tracks “Slug” and “Thinning” and then Lindsey Jordan did a brand-new one called “Anytime” solo. Watch it and check out their upcoming tour dates with Beach Fossils below.
Tour Dates:
10/11 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met *
10/12 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
10/13 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater *
10/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *
10/15 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch *
10/16 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
10/17 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *
10/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
10/19 Omaha, NE @ Reverb
10/20 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
10/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *
10/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
10/24 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
10/25 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *
10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *
10/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
* w/ Beach Fossils, Raener