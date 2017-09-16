Juggalos March On Washington To Protest FBI’s Gang Designation

This is the day we’ve all been waiting for: The Juggalos are marching on Washington to protest being designated a gang by the FBI. Actually, some people think this is not the appropriate time for such a march given the other pressing concerns facing this nation. Nonetheless, it happened. It’s been happening all day.

According to the Associated Press, the march attracted “more than 1,000 fans of the band Insane Clown Posse” — so, not exactly the Million Clown March we’d pictured. Both members of ICP, Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, spoke at the rally, and according to the The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, they both mentioned buttholes during their commentary about Juggalo civil rights. Some noteworthy signs: “Judge me not by the color of my facepaint,” “Faygo not fascism,” “Make America whoop again,” “Dragnets: How do they work?” As one speaker at the rally asserted, “Today we are all clowns.” We couldn’t have said it better. Here are some photos from the AP plus some on-the-ground reporting from Dale. Whoop whoop.

Insane Clown Posse is here. The Juggalos are defeaning. pic.twitter.com/9tCg99kE7L — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Juggalo March is definitely the first protest where I've said I'm a reporter and people have tried to hug me — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Democratic Socialists of America are here handing out Juggalo-friendly snacks pic.twitter.com/h2kap5gkuB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Jeff Feken, 33, of Virginia Beach pic.twitter.com/nlkLvQnj1A — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Speaker: The gang classification is "based on shockingly little facts or precedent." Juggalos chant: "They fucked up! They fucked up!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Jugalette Laura King calls for solidarity from non-fans. "Today," she concludes, "we are all clowns." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Can't get over how good this sign is pic.twitter.com/OSrWSj3clw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The next speaker identifies as a black Puerto Rican pansexual Jugalette community organizer Packers fan member of the Beyhive. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

ICP's Violent J: "We're the good guys here today. We're actually in the right this time!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

ICP's Violent J complains of authorities pushing "1967 bullshit," trying to deny gay marriage and racial and economic integration. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Violent J says criminalizing opinion is like sewing a man's butthole shut. "Do you want to sew a man's butthole shut?" Juggalos: "Noooo!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Shaggy 2 Dope delivers a plea for total inclusion: "If a ninja has a soul, then a ninja matters immensely." Then he mentions buttholes. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP