Juggalos March On Washington To Protest FBI’s Gang Designation

Juggalo
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

This is the day we’ve all been waiting for: The Juggalos are marching on Washington to protest being designated a gang by the FBI. Actually, some people think this is not the appropriate time for such a march given the other pressing concerns facing this nation. Nonetheless, it happened. It’s been happening all day.

According to the Associated Press, the march attracted “more than 1,000 fans of the band Insane Clown Posse” — so, not exactly the Million Clown March we’d pictured. Both members of ICP, Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, spoke at the rally, and according to the The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, they both mentioned buttholes during their commentary about Juggalo civil rights. Some noteworthy signs: “Judge me not by the color of my facepaint,” “Faygo not fascism,” “Make America whoop again,” “Dragnets: How do they work?” As one speaker at the rally asserted, “Today we are all clowns.” We couldn’t have said it better. Here are some photos from the AP plus some on-the-ground reporting from Dale. Whoop whoop.

Shaggy 2 Dope
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Violent J
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Juggalos
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
