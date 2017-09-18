Madeline Kenney – “Always” Video

The Oakland musician Madeline Kenney recently released her debut LP Night Night At The First Landing, an album of impressively layered indie rock that she recorded with producer Toro Y Moi. And today, she’s come out with a video for the sparkling single “Always.” In director Ben Smith’s clip, Kenney and some friends lip-synch the song while posing for portraits, as neon slime drips on all of them. Below, watch the video and read what Kenney has to say about it, via The FADER.

Night Night At The First Landing is out now on Company.