CupcakKe – “Exit”

Earlier this year, the great Chicago rapper CupcakKe released a new album, Queen Elizabitch, and she’s been passing time over the summer with a series of videos for tracks off of it. Over the weekend, though, she put out a brand-new track called “Exit,” a shuffling and glorious takedown track addressed to a cheating ex that gets in a ton of digs but also manages to be blisteringly introspective. Choice line: “30 seconds I love you, the other 30 I hate/ 2 could play the game but lemme show you my way. 365 contacts, new number everyday.” Listen below.