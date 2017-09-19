Perfume Genius – “Wreath” Video

Perfume Genius’ explosively lovely No Shape remains one of the best albums that anyone has given us this year. And earlier this summer, at the same time as he shared Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s remix of his No Shape track “Wreath,” Mike Hadreas announced a dance contest for the song. He asked fans to film themselves dancing to “Wreath,” and now he’s compiled the results into a music video. Editor Marisa Gesualdi spotlights contest winner Esperanza Kroger, who danced through the Mexican town of Cholula. But there are plenty of other people in the video, as well, displaying a whole lot of different forms of physical confidence. Below, watch the video and Kroger’s winning entry.

No Shape is out now on Matador.