Canadian Punk Band Zex Dropped From Label Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Yesterday, news surfaced that some copies of the recent vinyl release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade had mistakenly been pressed with the first side of Canadian punk band Zex’s new album Uphill Battle. In the wake of that media attention, Pitchfork reports that the band’s label, Magic Bullet Records, received several emails accusing guitarist Jo Capitalcide of sexual assault. The label has now dropped Zex from its roster and issued the following statement:

In light of ongoing and recent accounts of alleged sexual assault tied to ZEX guitarist Jo Capitalcide, the routine boycotts of promoters, venues, and record stores when the band is booked or carried, and information shared first-hand by singer Gretchen Steel to the label about Jo’s behavior in their open relationship (which corroborates one of the accounts sent to the label by a survivor within the past 24 hours), Magic Bullet Records is hereby dropping ZEX from its roster of artists, effective immediately.

While neither of the band’s two albums with the label have recouped, we will still be making donations to both RAINN and Cornerstone Housing for Women in the band’s hometown of Ottawa, Ontario. We highly respect the work of both organizations and encourage survivors both locally and abroad to utilize their services and support.

For anyone that purchased either LP from us: full refunds are being offered. Contact [email protected] with your order number and we will get back to you with a return label and info.

We have always subscribed to the punk notion of “looking out for one another.” Our hearts and support go out to survivors worldwide.