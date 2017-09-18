Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Accidentally Pressed With Canadian Punk Band’s Album

Certain copies of the recent vinyl release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade were accidentally pressed with the first half of Canadian punk band Zex’s 2017 album Uphill Battle. According to Pitchfork, select A-sides of the lemonade-yellow vinyl are instead the A-side of the Zex album, which was put out by Magic Bullet Records. Here’s video of the mishap:

The same thing happened earlier this year when Gordi’s debut album, Reservoir, was mispressed with the then-unreleased Side B of Queens Of The Stone Age’s Villains. And back in 2015, Baltimore shoegaze band Wildhoney were pressed into Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die.

UPDATE: Beyonce’s label Columbia Records issued a statement about the misprint, which was apparently limited to “a small amount of the European run” of the vinyl release: