Dude York – “Black Jack” Video

Seattle indie-rock three-piece Dude York just came out with a hypnotizing video for their fan favorite, “Black Jack.” Directed by Carlos Lopez, the video features the band’s guitarist/vocalist Peter Richards standing against a black backdrop as visceral vignettes — babies being delivered, fireworks and other explosions, galaxies and moving landscapes — are projected onto his face. Richards mouths cutting lyrics, loosely reflecting the biological and everyday scenes that blend into his unaffected expression. Watch below.

Sincerely is out now via Hardly Art.