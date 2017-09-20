Khalid – “Perfect” (Rough Draft)

We hopped aboard the Khalid bandwagon with the release of his impressive debut American Teen, and since then, the young R&B singer-songwriter has popped up everywhere from Lorde remixes to record-breaking phone number songs. And today, he’s popped up on SoundCloud, where he uploaded a rough draft of an introspective acoustic song called “Perfect.” Marvel at the beautiful contradiction that is a track entitled “Perfect (Rough Draft)” and listen to the beautiful track itself below.

a song from the soul.https://t.co/8vlHFniXpb — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 20, 2017