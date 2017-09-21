R.E.M. Announce Automatic For The People Paul Smith Clothing Line

R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People is getting a 25th anniversary reissue later this year. They’ve also teamed up with clothing company Paul Smith for a run of products featuring album art, song lyrics, and promo photos from the band’s Automatic For The People era. “We’re thrilled to work with Paul Smith, Anton Corbijn’s photos, and my lyrics from Automatic For The People to create something very 2017,” Michael Stipe said in a press release. The collaboration will launch on 11/10, and select band members will visit Paul Smith stores in London, Milan, and New York. No images of the clothes just yet, but you can see Stipe going over designs at REMHQ above.

The Automatic For The People 25th anniversary edition is out 11/10 via Craft Recordings. Pre-order it here.