Ass-kicking New Jersey rockers Screaming Females were last seen kicking the world’s collective ass with their 2015 album Rose Mountain, one of the year’s best. Last week, they announced that they were releasing a new single called “Black Moon,” but only 24 copies of it were sold at one record store in New Jersey. But now, thankfully, the rest of us can hear it — which is good, because it’s awesome. Listen below.

“Black Moon” is out now on Don Giovanni.