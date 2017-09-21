Stars – “Alone”

Stars are following their Canadian indie-pop brethren in Broken Social Scene, Feist, and Emily Haines into 2017 with There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, their first album since 2014’s No One Is Lost. They’ve shared a bunch of tracks from the LP already — “Privilege,” “We Called It Love,” “Fluorescent Light,” and “Real Thing” — and now they’ve shared another, the anthemic “Alone.”

“Of all the songs I wish I had written, ‘Waterloo Sunset’ is the one I wish I had written most,” singer Torquil Campbell told Billboard, where the song premiered. “But I didn’t. I wrote this instead. And when I say I, I mean the whole band. All six of us, still making music together — music about people who feel alone. There must be a lesson in that somewhere. If you find it, please don’t get in touch.” Listen below.

There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light is out 10/13 via Last Gang Records. Pre-order it here.