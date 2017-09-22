Cold Cave – “Glory” Video

Gothic synthpop badasses Cold Cave, who have apparently retired from the business of releasing albums, have just come out with a new single called “Glory,” their follow-up to last year’s “The Idea Of Love.” Where the band’s last few releases have been dark and heavy, “Glory” shows just how good they can be at making pop music when that’s what they feel like doing. It’s a bright, incandescent track with a percolating bounce that recalls prime New Order. In the video, the band gives an expressionless performance in one static camera shot in front of a bright yellow background. Amy Lee — the one from Cold Cave, not the one from Evanescence — directs. Watch it below.

The self-released “Glory” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.