NYC indie-pop vets Cults will return next month with a new album called Offering. We’ve heard the title track , “I Took Your Picture,” and “With My Eyes Closed,” and today, the band presents us with a new song. Sonically, “Right Words” was inspired by ’80s acts like Cleaners From Venus and R. Stevie Moore and it’s a fitting tribute. Listen below.

Offering is out 10/6 via Sinderlyn.