Skrillex’s long-rumored remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” is here. In place of Mike Will Made-It’s pantheon-level piano bounce, Sonny Moore has supplied a rapid-fire buffet of EDM subgenres. You will not be surprised to learn that the track still hits pretty hard in this format. Sit down, be humble, and listen below.

In the comments, let us know whether you prefer this or the South Park version.