Watch South Park’s Hillbilly Home Assistant Cover Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”

Last night, season 21 of South Park debuted with an episode making fun of digital home assistants like Alexa and Google Home. On the episode, we learn those programs are taking away too many jobs, so a court orders people to hire out-of-work white folks to do the jobs of those assistants instead. And in one inspired moment, Jim Bob, Cartman’s home assistant, does a twangy acoustic cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” It is ridiculous. Watch below.

If only it had been “Bodak Yellow.”