Morrissey Announces US Tour

Morrissey’s releasing a new album, Low In High School, in a couple of months, and earlier this week we heard its lead single “Spent The Day In Bed.” Today, Morrissey has announced a string of US tour dates in support of the album, some of which leaked a couple months ago. You can see the full itinerary below.
Tour dates:
10/31 Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/02 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/05 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
11/10-11 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
11/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
11/20 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/22 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/25 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/28 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/30 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/02 New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden
12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Low In High School is out 11/17 via BMG.