Morrissey Announces US Tour

Morrissey’s releasing a new album, Low In High School, in a couple of months, and earlier this week we heard its lead single “Spent The Day In Bed.” Today, Morrissey has announced a string of US tour dates in support of the album, some of which leaked a couple months ago. You can see the full itinerary below.

Tour dates:

10/31 Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/02 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/05 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/10-11 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

11/20 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/22 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/25 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/28 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/30 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/02 New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden

12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Low In High School is out 11/17 via BMG.