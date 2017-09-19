Morrissey – “Spent The Day In Bed”

Last month, Morrissey announced that he’d signed a deal with BMG to launch his own label and that he had a new album called Low In High School ready to come out this fall. And today, Morrissey has confirmed all of it. Low In High School, which Morrissey recorded with past collaborator and veteran rock producer Joe Chiccarelli, is set to come out this summer. It has a tracklist full of song titles that seem distinctly, borderline-hilariously Morrissey: “When You Open Your Legs,” “I Bury The Living,” “I Wish You Lonely.” And he’s also shared lead single “Spent The Day In Bed,” a slickly theatrical retreat-from-the-world self-care jam that is probably the only song in Morrissey’s vast catalog to feature prominent DJ scratching. (It would appear that Morrissey has relaxed his stance on DJ hangings.) Effectively, it’s a song about resisting capitalism by refusing to participate. Below, listen to “Spent The Day In Bed” and check out the Low In High School tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Love, I’d Do Anything For You”

02 “I Wish You Lonely”

03 “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage”

04 “Home Is A Question Mark”

05 “Spent The Day In Bed”

06 “I Bury The Living”

07 “In Your Lap”

08 “The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel”

09 “All The Young People Must Fall In Love”

10 “When You Open Your Legs”

11 “Who Will Protect Us From The Police?”

12 “Israel”

Low In High School is out 11/17 on BMG.