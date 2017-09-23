Hear A Clip From El-P’s “Rejected” Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Score

El-P says he was asked to compose a score for the trailer to the upcoming Blade Runner 2049, but his score was either rejected or flat-out ignored. The rapper and producer revealed the news on Twitter and Instagram last night, sharing a clip and promising to release the whole thing at some point. “Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor,” he said. “all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.” Check it out below via Pitchfork.

some day i'll put out my Bladerunner 2049 trailer score. yes they asked me and yes it was rejected (or ignored). happy they asked though. — el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

fuck it heres a snippet https://t.co/mg9MUpImMM — el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score. honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original. A post shared by thereallyrealelp (@thereallyrealelp) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

Previously, El-P scored the end credits to the new Fantastic Four movie. And here’s the sadly El-P-less official trailer: