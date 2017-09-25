Preview Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ New Album Who Built The Moon?

For months we’ve been experiencing the rollout for Oasis and Beady Eye singer Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were and beholding his endless exchange of insults with his estranged brother and former Oasis foil Noel. Now, in accordance with a recent leak, Noel is launching an album rollout of his own, so don’t expect the torrent of quips from blokes to end anytime soon.

As for the music: The latest from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is called Who Built The Moon? Somewhat surprisingly, it was produced by electronic musician David Holmes and allegedly comprises Gallagher’s most experimental material yet, which the electronically oriented clips in the new album trailer bear out. Additionally, Paul Weller plays organ on “Holy Mountain,” while Johnny Marr contributes harmonica to “If Love Is The Law.” Preview the new music via the trailer below.

Tracklist:

01 “Fort Knox”

02 “Holy Mountain” (Feat. Paul Weller)

03 “Keep On Reaching”

04 “It’s A Beautiful World”

05 “She Taught Me How To Fly”

06 “Be Careful What You Wish For”

07 “Black & White Sunshine”

08 “Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)”

09 “If Love Is The Law” (Feat. Johnny Marr)

10 “The Man Who Built The Moon”

11 “End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)”

12 “Dead In The Water” (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin) (Bonus Track)

Who Built The Moon? is out 11/24 on Sour Mash/Caroline. Pre-order it here.