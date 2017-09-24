Noel Gallagher’s Album Info Leaked, And Liam’s Not Impressed

We’ve known for a while that Noel Gallagher has a new High Flying Birds album coming out in November, and now details of the LP have leaked online. According to HasItLeaked.com, the elder Gallagher brother’s third solo album is called Who Built The Moon, and it’s slated for release on 11/24. The info originally surfaced on Amazon along with the above album cover and the following tracklist:

01 “Fort Knox”

02 “Holy Mountain”

03 “Keep On Reaching”

04 “It’s A Beautiful World”

05 “She Taught Me How To Fly”

06 “Be Careful What You Wish For”

07 “Black & White Sunshine”

08 “Interlude”

09 “If Love Is A Low”

10 “The Man Who Built The Moon”

11 “End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)”

Guess who has something to say about that, even before the record is officially announced? Liam Gallagher, who has a solo album of his own on the way and who tiptoed right up to calling his sibling a potato again on Twitter:

Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

NME seems to think that “Uri Geller” and “Har Mar Superstar” are references to Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, respectively. But maybe he was just hacked again?