Charlotte Gainsbourg returned last month with “Rest,” the title track from her first album in seven years. Now, after starring with Dev Hynes in the video for a second single called “Deadly Valentine,” Gainsbourg has shared the “Rest” video initially previewed upon the song’s release. She directed it herself, interspersing footage of herself in a bedroom studio setting with found footage of varied fidelity, and you can watch it below.

Rest is out 11/17 via Because Music.