Wild Beasts Share “Punk Drunk And Trembling,” Announce Farewell Shows

Yesterday, UK art-rockers Wild Beasts announced their breakup. But they aren’t leaving us without any fanfare. In their goodbye letter to fans, the band wrote, “Before we go, we’d like to celebrate with you.” And now they’ve announced that they’ll play a quick run of farewell shows — in Dublin, Manchester, and London — early next year. (American fans, it’s time to start scraping together plane-ticket money.) They’ll also release one final EP next month. Punch Drunk And Trembling will include three tracks from the sessions that produced the band’s final album, last year’s Boy King, including two that were on deluxe editions of the album. There’s also one song, the propulsive “Punk Drunk And Trembling,” that’s never been released. Below, listen to that song and check out the EP’s tracklist and the band’s final live dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Punk Drunk And Trembling”

02 “Maze”

03 “Last Night All My Dreams Came True”

TOUR DATES:

2/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

2/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

The Punch Drunk And Trembling EP is out 10/20 on Domino, with a limited 10″ vinyl version out 11/17.