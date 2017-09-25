Wild Beasts Break Up

UK art-rock quartet Wild Beasts have broken up. As Pitchfork points out, the band made the announcement on Instagram this morning, writing, “The four of us have decided, for our own reasons and in our own ways, that it is time to leave this orbit.” They also thanked fans, wrote that they’d like to “celebrate with you,” and promised further announcements. Here’s the letter they wrote:

Wild Beasts formed in the northern English town of Kendal in 2002. They released their self-titled debut EP in 2004 and followed it with their first album Limbo, Panto in 2008. Their sound was a cinematic, limber combination of woozy, ethereal rock and crisp, neurotic twitch-funk. They built up quite a catalog over the years, ending things with last year’s Boy King LP.