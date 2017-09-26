Watch Post Malone Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”

Right now, the usually-very-happy sing-rapper Post Malone is enjoying great success with the 21 Savage collab “Rockstar,” currently the #2 song in the country. And he seems to be doing whatever he can to live up to that song’s title, even if it means dangerous and unsuccessful stagedives. During his live shows, Post Malone has long liked to do little segments where it’s just him and an acoustic guitar; that’s what led to the recent better-than-it-should-be cover of Nirvana’s “All Apologies.” And during another recent live show he took on another early-’90s alt-rock nugget: Green Day’s 1994 snot-punk anthem “Basket Case.” Even more than the “All Apologies” cover, this one came out sounding full dorm-room singalong. Observe:

The guy who wrote the song liked the cover, anyway.

Post Malone Covers Green Day's Basket Case! HD (LIVE) hey this is pretty cool! https://t.co/CCIoTqQBuo — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) September 25, 2017

But everyone knows that if you’re going to play a Dookie song on an acoustic guitar, you do “When I Come Around.”