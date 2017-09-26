Ben Frost – “Ionia (Jlin Remix)”

In a few days, the Iceland-based experimental artist Ben Frost will release The Centre Cannot Hold, the new album that he recorded with Steve Albini in Chicago. We’ve already posted the intense, forbidding instrumental first single “Ionia,” and now, after working with Albini, Frost has found another Midwestern noise artist to remix the track. Jlin, the avant-garde dance music mastermind from Indiana, has reworked “Ionia,” making it sound even more like the score to a dystopian sci-fi movie. A clip of the Jlin remix has been out for a while, but the whole thing just hit the internet. Hear her take on the track below.

The Centre Cannot Hold is out 9/29 on Mute.