Ben Frost – “Ionia”

Earlier this summer, the Iceland-based experimentalist Ben Frost released the surprise EP Threshold Of Faith. As it turned out, that EP was an early warning, and Frost’s new album The Centre Cannot Hold is coming later this month. Frost spent 10 days in Chicago recording it with notorious engineer Steve Albini, and first single “Ionia” is a dread-infused, free-floating seven-minute ambient noise track. It sounds like the score for a really great dystopian horror movie, and you can hear it below.

The Centre Cannot Hold is out 9/29 on Mute, and there’s also a 12″ single of “Ionia,” featuring a remix from Jlin, coming 9/22.