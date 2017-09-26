Rich The Kid – “New Freezer” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Everytime Kendrick Lamar shows up with a new verse, it’s an event. And a few days after he rapped alongside North Carolina’s Rapsody on the absolute banger “Power,” Kendrick has shown up on a very different songs. “New Freezer” is the new single from the well-connected Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid, and it features Kendrick absolutely going off on his guest verse, knocking the bleepy beat around like a kitten with one of those toy mice that’s stuffed with catnip. The song, which Zane Lowe debuted on Beats 1 Radio today. might be the closest thing we’ll get to a Kendrick/Migos collab anytime soon. Listen to it below.

“New Freezer” is out now on Interscope.