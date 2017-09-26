Blis. – “Old Man”

Blis. are finally getting around to releasing their debut album next month after impressing us with their Starting Fires In My Parents House EP back in 2015. We’ve heard two tracks from it already — “Stale Smoke” and “Take Me Home” — and today the Atlanta rockers have shared a third. It’s a sagging slow-burn called “Old Man” that turns into a haunting swirl by song’s end. Listen to it below.

Tour dates (w/ Microwave & Big Jesus):

10/25 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 56

10/26 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

10/27 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

10/29 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/31 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

11/01 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/02 Nashville, TN @ The End

11/03 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

11/04 Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

11/06 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/07 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground

11/10 Anaheim, CA @ Programme Skate

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/12 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock*

11/15 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive*

11/17 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room*

11/18 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar*

*No Big Jesus

No One Loves You is out 10/6 via Sargent House.