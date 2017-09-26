Blis. – “Old Man”

Blis. are finally getting around to releasing their debut album next month after impressing us with their Starting Fires In My Parents House EP back in 2015. We’ve heard two tracks from it already — “Stale Smoke” and “Take Me Home” — and today the Atlanta rockers have shared a third. It’s a sagging slow-burn called “Old Man” that turns into a haunting swirl by song’s end. Listen to it below.
Tour dates (w/ Microwave & Big Jesus):
10/25 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 56
10/26 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
10/27 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
10/29 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/31 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
11/01 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/02 Nashville, TN @ The End
11/03 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell
11/04 Orlando, FL @ Backbooth
11/06 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/07 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground
11/10 Anaheim, CA @ Programme Skate
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
11/12 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
11/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock*
11/15 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive*
11/17 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room*
11/18 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar*
*No Big Jesus
No One Loves You is out 10/6 via Sargent House.