Converge – “Reptilian”

After releasing the triumphant new 7″ single “I Can Tell You About Pain” b/w “Eve” earlier this summer, legendary Boston metalcore shit-rippers Converge are getting ready to return with The Dusk In Us, their first new album since 2012’s shattering All We Love We Leave Behind. We’ve already posted first single “Under Duress,” and now they’ve also shared “Reptilian,” the album’s absolutely pulverizing closing track. It’s a massive four-minute riff-monster that starts out sounding like doom metal and quickly becomes something more feral. Nobody on earth does heavy music quite like Converge, and this song will fuck you up. Listen to it below.

The Dusk In Us is out 11/3 on Epitaph/Deathwish, Inc.