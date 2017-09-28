Grizzly Bear – “Losing All Sense” Video (Feat. Busy Philipps)

Grizzly Bear released their new album Painted Ruins last month, and they’ve already made dizzy, heady videos for the songs “Neighbors” and “Mourning Sound.” Today, they’ve shared the clip for “Losing All Sense,” one of the two songs they played on Kimmel earlier this week. The “Losing All Sense” video is an absolutely surreal vision, and it stars two famous friends of Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste: Busy Philipps, the Cougar Town/Freaks & Geeks/Dawson’s Creek star, and Aunt Freckle, the trans actress. (Droste himself has a small role.) In the clip, Phillips arrives at a restaurant for a reality-TV squabble-dinner and has a vision of lounge singer Freckle. From there, strange things happen. Cody Critcheloe, mastermind of the band Ssion, directs. Watch it below.

Painted Ruins is out now on RCA.