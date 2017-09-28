Watch Tyler, The Creator Play “See You Again” On Fallon With Kali Uchis, The Roots, And A Miniature Orchestra

One of the greatest moments in Odd Future’s furious rise was Tyler, The Creator’s insane performance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2011. Both Fallon and Tyler have moved up in the world since then, including the former’s promotion to Tonight Show duties and the latter’s development into something of a creative mogul. And last night, the self-proclaimed Flower Boy made his latest trip to 30 Rock to perform on Fallon’s show. He brought along Kali Uchis for a run through “See You Again,” the song he originally wrote for Zayn Malik. The performance also featured the Roots and a small-scale orchestra, and it demonstrated just how much Tyler’s shtick has transformed since those early Odd Future days. Watch below.

Flower Boy is out now on Columbia.