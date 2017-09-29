Watch Charly Bliss Cover Josie And The Pussycats In Brooklyn

Last year, Charly Bliss did a Halloween cover show performing as Josie And The Pussycats, and it was one of the best damn sets I’ve ever seen. And last night at their show at Music Hall Of Williamsburg, they recaptured some of the magic in honor of the soundtrack’s recent vinyl reissue. (Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley played a Josie reunion show just a couple of nights ago in LA.) Charly Bliss did “3 Small Words” as part of their encore, and they were joined by Sadie Dupuis, whose Sad13 project opened for them. Watch it below.

Guppy is out now via Barsuk.