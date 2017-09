Billy Corgan’s new solo album under the name William Patrick Corgan, Ogilala, comes out in a couple of weeks. We’ve heard “Aeronaut” from it already and gotten a peek at its accompanying short film, Pillbox, and today Corgan’s shared a second single from the album called “The Spaniard.” It comes attached to a video comprised of clips from Pillbox. Check it out below.

Ogilala is out 10/13.