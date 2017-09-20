Watch The Trailer For Billy Corgan’s New Short Film Pillbox

Next month, Billy Corgan is putting out a new solo album, Ogilala (under the name William Patrick Corgan), and it looks like he also created an accompanying short film to go along with it. It’s called Pillbox and was written by him and co-directed by him and Linda Strawberry. Pillbox is a silent film that’s soundtracked by music from Ogilala. “I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie. Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself,” Corgan said in a statement. The film will premiere in a couple cities next month before the album is released, starting with London on 10/5. Check out a trailer for it below alongside a list of premiere dates.

10/05 London, UK (w/ appearance by Billy Corgan)

10/09 Los Angeles, CA (w/ appearance by Linda Strawberry and select cast members only)

10/11 Chicago, IL (w/ appearance by Billy Corgan and Linda Strawberry)

10/12 New York, NY (w/ appearance by Billy Corgan and Linda Strawberry)

Tickets for the Pillbox premieres go on sale on Friday (9/22). Ogilala is out 10/13.