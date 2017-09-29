Kimbra’s New Album Primal Heart Features Childish Gambino, Skrillex, Dave Longstreth

New Zealand pop artist Kimbra is releasing a new album called Primal Heart — the follow-up to 2014’s The Golden Echo — early next year, and today she’s unveiled the first single from it, “Everybody Knows,” which was produced by John Congleton. She also revealed some of the big names that she worked with on in the album in an interview with Triple J: Childish Gambino, Skrillex, and Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth all had a hand in some of the songs. (Longstreth has worked with Kimbra in the past.) Hear “Everybody Knows” below.