Taylor Swift Loves The National, Dum Dum Girls, & Cigarettes After Sex

Taylor Swift recently compiled a playlist for Spotify of songs that she “loves.” There’s some curious selections on there, at least if you’re the sort of person who’s interested in what the world’s biggest pop star listens to in her spare time. (I know I am!) Nestled alongside the usual suspects — friends like Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and HAIM — and fellow pop stars — Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Kesha (no Katy, obviously… rawr!) — there’s songs from the National (“Dark Side Of The Gym”), Dum Dum Girls (“Coming Down”), and Cigarettes After Sex (“Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby”), plus two Justin Vernon projects, both Bon Iver proper (“8 (circle)”) and Volcano Choir (“Comrade”). Unfortunately, Grimes — who shared Taylor some love on her recent personal playlist — is nowhere to be found. But you can check out the rest of Swift’s playlist below.