Kamaiyah – “Successful” Video

Young Oakland rap queen Kamaiyah made one of last year’s most purely enjoyable rap full-lengths with her debut mixtape A Good Night In The Ghetto. She’s been working on its follow-up Don’t Ever Get It Twisted for a while, and she shared a video for the poppy, inspirational first single “Build You Up” back in July. But “Successful,” Kamaiyah’s new single, returns Kamaiyah to that slow-rolling California funk sound that made her so exciting in the first place. The song is bright and catchy and celebratory, and it goes hard. The video, meanwhile, does everything it can to evoke the flossed-out rap videos of the late ’90s: Sports cars, jet skis, indoor pools, a whole lot of camo. It’s great, and you can watch it below.

No word yet on a release date for Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, but we should be excited anyway.