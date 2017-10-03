For the last few years, Near Mint Records has released a split on Halloween and, right on schedule, Fear Mint Vol. 4 will be arriving at the end of the month. This year’s split features four artists: Band To Watch alums For Everest, Ratboys, Pickle Boy (the side project of Great Grandpa’s Alex Menne), and Tiny Blue Ghost. Today, we’re debuting one of the new For Everest tracks included on it — it’s actually their second split appearance this year as the band works on the followup to their 2016 debut We Are At Home In The Body. The new song’s called “Hesitation,” and it sounds exhausted and meandering in a Pacific Northwest sort of way. But when Sarah Cowell’s voice cuts through in the chorus — “You built a home but couldn’t hold a conversation/ I think your tongue was housing hesitation” — the rest of the band builds up to match, skittering along to an arid conclusion. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 For Everest – “Hesitation”

02 For Everest – “Blammo!”

03 Pickle Boy – “Big Bad Boy”

04 Pickle Boy – “Monkey Bars”

05 Ratboys – “Figure”

06 Ratboys – “Light Pollution”

07 Tiny Blue Ghost – “New Years”

08 Tiny Blue Ghost – “High Expectations”

Fear Mint Vol. 4 is out 10/31 via Near Mint Records. Pre-order limited-edition cassette or lathe cut vinyl here or digitally here.