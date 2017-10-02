Thom Yorke Announces More US Dates, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Reissue

A few weeks ago, we found out that Thom Yorke would be playing Houston’s Day For Night festival on 12/17. Today, the Radiohead frontman has announced two additional solo dates on 12/12 (in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theater) and 12/14 (in Oakland at Fox Theater). He’ll be performing alongside Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Tickets will be available on 10/6 here.

Yorke has also announced that his 2014 album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes will be reissued by XL Recordings on 12/8. It’ll be available on vinyl, CD, and all streaming services.