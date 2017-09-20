Day For Night 2017 Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, St. Vincent, & More

The Houston-based Day For Night festival is entering its third year, and it just announced a stacked lineup. Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, St. Vincent, Tyler The Creator, James Blake, Justice, Phantogram, Pussy Riot, the Jesus Lizard, Laurie Anderson, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Perfume Genius, and Sky Ferreira make up the top half of the bill, and the lower rungs are filled with great acts like Cardi B, Gas, En Vogue, Lil B, of Montreal (performing Hissing Fauna in its entirety for its 10th anniversary), Princess Nokia, Kimbra, Mount Kimbie, Forest Swords, Tim Hecker, Shabazz Palaces, Jessy Lanza, Jlin, Priests, Jenny Hval, and much more. There will also be a special Saint Heron Presents: “Soul Cleansing” performance featuring Solange, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kaytranada.

The festival will take place from 12/15-17 (the music portion mostly takes place on the last two days) at the PostHTX venue space. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation to assist with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Here’s the full list of artists performing:

More information and tickets are available here.