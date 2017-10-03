Watch Billy Corgan Debut Bowie Tribute, James Iha Collaboration In Berlin

Billy Corgan’s releasing a new solo album under his birth name, William Patrick Corgan, in a couple of weeks, and last night he performed at the Schwuz in Berlin and debuted a few new tracks off the album. He opened with “Zowie,” a tribute to the late David Bowie, and then played “Processional,” which is one of two tracks that he worked on with former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha. He also played the album’s two previously released singles, “Aeronaut” and “The Spaniards,” and played four other Ogilala tracks: “The Long Goodbye,” “Half-Life Of An Audodidact,” “Mandarynne,” and “Antietam.” You can watch full video of the show via AlternativeNation below — all the new songs are played right off the bat, and “Zowie” and “Processional” are up first.

Ogilala is out 10/13.