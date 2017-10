St. Vincent has shared a surreal new video for her second MASSEDUCTION single “Los Ageless,” which continues the colorful and bright aesthetic that she established in her “New York” video. This one was directed by Willo Perron, and in it Annie Clark gets her face stretched out in a terrifying plastic surgery set-up, stands in a bowl of green goo, and throws a fit in a pile of shredded paper. Watch below.

MASSEDUCTION is out 10/13 via Loma Vista.