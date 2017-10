Blue Hawaii have a new album on the way called Tenderness, and we’ve already heard the songs “Versus Game” and “No One Like You.” The duo’s new single, “Do You Need Me,” opens with the sound of crashing waves and a steady stream of “boop” noises that quicken then flatline momentarily before Raphaelle Standell’s voice comes in. Listen below.

Tenderness is out 10/6 via Arbutus.