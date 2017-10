Tegan And Sara’s star-studded The Con X: Covers album comes out in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard CHVRCHES’ version of “Call It Off,” and today the duo has revealed Ryan Adams’ take on “Back In Your Head.” Adams, of course, already has a notable history turning infuriatingly catchy songs into his brand of crunchy, bluesy rock, but he does a good job with this one. Listen below.

The Con X: Covers is out 10/20 via Warner Bros with proceeds going to The Tegan And Sara Foundation.