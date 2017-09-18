CHVRCHES – “Call It Off” (Tegan And Sara Cover)

Last week, Tegan And Sara announced the stacked contributors list for their The Con X: Covers album celebrating the album’s 10th anniversary. Today, they’ve shared CHVRCHES’ version “Call It Off,” which turns the wistful acoustic album closer into a sparkling and down-trodden dirge.

“Lauren [Mayberry of CHVRCHES] was one of the first artists we approached for The Con X: Covers project,” Tegan Quin told EW. “We are massive fans of CHVRCHES and the music they make. Lauren is an ally to the LGBTQ community and has been outspoken and political, so she fit the ethos of the project perfectly. CHVRCHES are in the studio making a new record, so we were touched they made the time to cover ‘Call It Off.’”

Listen to it below.

The Con X: Covers is out 10/20 via Warner Bros with proceeds going to The Tegan And Sara Foundation.