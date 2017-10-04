King Krule – “Half Man Half Shark”

Next week, the London enigma King Krule will return to gift with the new album The Ooz. And after sharing the early singles “Czech One” and “Dum Surfer,” he’s now dropped the new track “Half Man Half Shark.” It’s a cryptic, gravelly junkyard groove that reminds me of something that a young Tom Waits might’ve made if he’d grown up on bass music and rap. Check out the track, which comes attached to blurry video shot at a recent London show, below.

The Ooz is out 10/13 on True Panther in the US and XL in the UK. Do you think King Krule has heard “Halfsharkalligatorhalfman“?